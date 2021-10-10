Illumination of roads till 10 p.m.

The roads and circles in Mysuru will be illuminated for Dasara between 6.30 p.m. and 10 p.m. till October 15.

Earlier, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) had announced that the illumination will be between 6.30 p.m. and 10.30 p.m. till October 13 and till 11 p.m. on October 14 and 15 on Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami day, respectively.

However, a statement by CESC on Sunday sought to clarify that the illumination will end at 10 p.m. in view of COVID-19 regulations. As part of COVID-19 guidelines, night curfew starts at 10 p.m.

The CESC had earlier decided to extend the illumination timing from 9.30 pm till 10.30 pm in view of the huge response from tourists and locals to experience the lighting, leading to traffic congestion.

Several visitors and locals had even complained that they were unable to watch the illumination in view of the traffic congestion at several places in the city.

Though the administration decided to celebrate Dasara in a simple and low key manner this year, the illumination of Mysuru palace, heritage structures, and other prominent landmarks, besides roads, circles, and junctions have become a huge draw with locals and visitors thronging the central business district around Mysuru palace in the evening.

The open-roof Ambari, the double-decker bus, deployed by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) recently, has received overwhelming response from the people.

The Ambari begins its journey from KSTDC office before covering Deputy Commissioner’s office, Crawford Hall, Kukkarahalli Lake, University of Mysore, Folklore Museum, Ramaswamy Circle, Mysuru palace Karikal Thotti Gate, Mysuru palace Jayamarthanda Gate, Mysuru zoo, Karanji lake, Jockey’s Quarters’ circle, Snow City, Chamundi Vihar Stadium, St. Philomena’s Church, Bannimantap, and city railway station before culminating at Hotel Mayura near KSDTC office.