Roads still cut off in Hassan

Rains receded in parts of Kadur and Tarikere taluks on Tuesday. However, several roads are still flooded, obstructing vehicular movement. Several parts of both the taluks received moderate rainfall on Monday night as well.

The road connectivity to many villages around Shivani and Ajjampura has been cut. Travellers have been advised to take alternative roads. As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Kadur received an average rainfall of 34 mm against the normal of 4 mm on Monday. Tarikere received 16 mm of rainfall against the normal 3 mm. Parts of Panchanahalli hobli in Kadur taluk received heavy rainfall. The rain gauge at Panchanahalli recorded 94 mm against the normal of 3 mm. Hirechowlur, Sakharayaptna hoblis in Kadur taluk and Ajjampura and Shivani hoblis received heavy rain.

Landslip at Chamundi

A landslip occurred at Chamundi Hills near Mysuru owing to rainfall over the last two days.

The landslip, which happened near the viewpoint on the road leading to Nandi on Tuesday, led to a portion of the wall barrier sliding down the hills.