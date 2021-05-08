Roads remain deserted as Dakshina Kannada observes complete lockdown this weekend

MANGALURU

08 May 2021 12:57 IST

Police erected barricades on all main roads and junctions.

The first day of weekend complete lockdown exclusive for Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday saw only milk parlours and a couple of Hopcoms outlets open and streets remaining almost deserted in Mangaluru.

The district administration on Thursday had decided to reduce the essentials purchase window from six hours to three hours on weekdays and impose complete lockdown on weekends exempting only milk and Hopcoms outlets till 9 a.m. in view of increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive cases.

Yet, some fish vendors brought in their produce on two-wheelers and sold them to waiting customers on the side of roads and near customers’ houses. Fish vendors were compelled to sell the product as it is a perishable commodity. Hundreds of fishermen who reached the coast with fresh catch, found it difficult to dispose off the catch.

Police erected barricades on all main roads and junctions in Mangaluru City and also enhanced patrolling to check ‘unnecessary’ movement of people. By 9.30 a.m., almost all streets in the city wore a deserted look. Only healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies were allowed to function.

With the introduction of new rules in Dakshina Kannada since Thursday night, Mangaluru City police seized as many as 452 vehicles, including 401 two-wheelers, 11 three-wheelers and 40 four wheelers till Friday night. They also booked 35 cases under the National Disaster Management Authority Act and 23 cases under the Epidemic Diseases Act. As many as 946 people were imposed fine for not wearing face cover. In Dakshina Kannada district, 100 vehicles were seized, 394 cases were booked for not wearing face cover and six FIRs were registered for violating COVID-19 guidelines.