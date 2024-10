Heavy rains lashed many parts of Shivamogga district in Karnataka at night on October 8. The incessant rains started around 8 p.m. and stopped around midnight.

Purdal dam near Shivamogga | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Many roads in Shivamogga, Hosanagar, Sagar and Shikaripur taluks were inundated. Vast tracts of agricultural land are submerged in water.

Farmers in Shivamogga taluk claim that their water pumps and other irrigation equipment were displaced during the rains.

