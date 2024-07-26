ADVERTISEMENT

Roads flooded, two-wheelers submerged in Sakleshpur following heavy rain in south Karnataka

Published - July 26, 2024 01:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

Movement of vehicles between Sakleshpur town and Krishnapur village was disrupted after a bridge on the road was flooded

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rains and swollen Hemavathi river have affected normal life in Sakleshpur in Hassan district of Karnataka, on July 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Many places in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan distant in Karnataka were inundated following heavy rains on July 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roads were flooded and many two-wheelers were submerged at Azad Nagar, a locality in Sakleshpur town, as Hemavathi river was swollen.

Movement of vehicles between Sakleshpur town and Krishnapur village was disrupted after a bridge on the road was flooded.

Following heavy rains in the catchment area, inflow to Hemavathi reservoir at Goruru has been increasing. Authorities have increased the outflow from the reservoir, leading to flooding in Holenarasipura town and neighbouring places. As of July 26 morning, the outflow was 63,580 cusecs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials visit a locality in Sakleshpur following heavy rains. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US