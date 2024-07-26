Many places in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan distant in Karnataka were inundated following heavy rains on July 26.

Roads were flooded and many two-wheelers were submerged at Azad Nagar, a locality in Sakleshpur town, as Hemavathi river was swollen.

Movement of vehicles between Sakleshpur town and Krishnapur village was disrupted after a bridge on the road was flooded.

Following heavy rains in the catchment area, inflow to Hemavathi reservoir at Goruru has been increasing. Authorities have increased the outflow from the reservoir, leading to flooding in Holenarasipura town and neighbouring places. As of July 26 morning, the outflow was 63,580 cusecs.

