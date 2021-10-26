Roads flooded as Bogadi lake breaches

MYSURU

The breach in Bogadi lake bund, or the boundary wall, on Tuesday following incessant rain led to the flooding of houses and roads in the areas adjoining the lake. The stretch of Outer Ring Road near Bogadi and thoroughfares attached to the ring road were among the affected ones. The flooded roads disrupted vehicular movement for some time.

The ring road junction at Bogadi had knee-deep water on Tuesday morning with the large storm-water drain running through the area overflowing, inundating the nearby areas, including some commercial establishments.

The police had to block the flooded roads to prevent motorists, especially the two-wheelers, from using the road as a precautionary measure. Only four-wheelers and heavy vehicles were permitted to ply on Bogadi Road. The water receded by evening.

Bogadi Lake (Mariyappana Kere) located close to Vijayanagar is one of the last remaining lakes in the city. The lake’s expanse has shrunk because of encroachment. The breach is said to have occurred at two locations, but the extent of damage caused to the bund has not been established as the authorities are waiting for the water to recede.

Illegal dumping and burning of solid waste around Bogadi lake, close to Vijayanagar III Stage here, has been a big nuisance for the locals.