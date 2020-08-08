Roads, bridges inundated

YADGIR/RAICHUR

08 August 2020 22:53 IST

With inflow into the reservoirs built across the Krishna increasing, the discharge from the reservoirs increased causing inundation of some bridges and roads in Yadgir district on Saturday.

KBJNL officials increased discharge of water from Basavasagar reservoir at Narayanapur on Saturday. In the morning the reservoir had an inflow of 1,80,000 cusecs and by evening it increased to 2,20,000 cusecs. However the discharge has remained the same.The bridge between Sheelahalli and Hanchinal in Lingsagur taluk of Raichur district has been submerged and road connectivity between Hanchinal, Jaladurga, Yalagundi, Yaragodi and Kadadaragaddi villages has been cut off. Tahsildar of Lingasagur Chamaras Patil said that vehicles from Lingsagur were being allowed to reach these village by alternative routes.

Another key bridge across Krishna between Huvinadagi village in Deodurga taluk of Raichur and Kollur village of Shahapur taluk in Yadgir is facing threat of submergence. As a precautionary measure, Kollur-Huvinadagi bridge has been closed.

Meanwhile, Raichur and Yadgir district administrations have warned residents of villages downstream. The Deputy Commissioners of Raichur and Yadgir, R. Venkatesh Kumar and M. Kurma Rao, are monitoring the situation at regular intervals and have asked the officials to keep Rubber boats and rescue teams ready to face any eventuality.

However the water discharge, has, so far not affected the standing crops. “If more water released from the dam, then we may have problems,” Shivareddy Patil, a farmer of Kollur village told The Hindu.