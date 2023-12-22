ADVERTISEMENT

Roads around Mysuru zoo and Karanji Lake declared silence zones

December 22, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The roads around Mysuru Zoo and Karanji Lake in the city have been declared as silence zones.

In an order dated December 21, 2023, City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. has banned the use of horns by vehicles, sound of loudspeakers, and bursting of crackers on the roads surrounding Mysuru Zoo and Karanji Lake, which is home to a variety of birds, animals and wildlife, by declaring them as silence zones.

The roads identified for silence zones include the stretch from M.L. Somasundaram circle to S. Linganna circle on Shalivahana road, S. Linganna circle to Circus Ground junction on Lokaranjan road, Circus ground junction to Maharana Pratap Simha junction on Tank Bund Road, and Maharana Pratap Simha junction to M.L. Somasundaram junction on M.G. Road.

The declaration of silence zones came after Executive Director of Mysuru Zoo wrote to the authorities on the increase in vehicular movement on the roads surrounding Mysuru zoo and Karanji lake and the impact on the life of the birds and animals from the noise pollution arising out of horns of vehicles, bursting of crackers and use of loudspeakers.

The Traffic police authorities of Devaraja sub division too had written a letter favouring a silence zone on the roads around Mysuru Zoo and Karanji lake.

