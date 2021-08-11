Road widening: Work near Tin Factory begins

Namma Metro work under way near K.R. Puram Railway station in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru

11 August 2021 04:49 IST

50 buildings along one-km stretch will be partially or totally razed

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has started demolition work to widen the road located near the hanging bridge at Tin Factory. A majority of the 50 buildings on a one-km stretch from Outer Ring Road (ORR) flyover to K.R. Puram Railway station will be partially demolished, while a few will be razed so that the three-lane road can be widened to five.

Work on the right side of the road, from the under construction K.R. Metro Station to the petrol bunk near the Tin Factory foot-over-bridge, has already been completed. BMRCL has to now widen another 500 m of land from the petrol bunk towards ORR flyover. The corporation is spending ₹343 crore for the acquisition of 17,000 sq.m of land to compensate owners of the affected structures and rehabilitate tenants.

As per the decision taken at the State-government level, BMRCL is widening the road to ease traffic moving towards K.R. Puram, Hoskote, Central Silk Board, and Whitefield on the left side. On the other side of the road, the project will help motorists coming towards Baiyappanahalli and Hebbal. There are plans to build bus bays on either side of the road.

The stretch sees heavy traffic and motorists fear that congestion will increase once work begins. The project will facilitate the construction of Jyotipuram metro station, which is part of the extended Purple line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield near the Tin Factory. Another elevated line — K.R. Puram to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) — will also pass through the area towards ORR.

Channappa Goudar, general manager (land acquisition), said widening of the road to facilitate metro work was necessary. “It will help traffic flowing from Benniganahalli lake side to K.R. Puram Railway station. We are also widening the road under the bridge by acquiring the parking lot so that more space is available for vehicles moving towards Whitefield and Central Silk Board and those taking U-turn under the bridge.”

The foot-over-bridge located at Tin Factory, which is used by hundreds people to cross the busy Old Madras Road is likely to be removed once metro construction work advances. BMRCL is also contemplating shifting it to a new location as once Jyotipuram metro station becomes operational, pedestrians will be allowed to use it to cross the road.

Business loss for tenants

Tenants renting out commercial properties such as eateries and automobile spare part shops in the area, who have been hit by the pandemic, are hoping that BMRCL will complete the widening work as early as possible. “We were told that the structure in which we are running our business will be partially demolished. We are shifting to a new location just behind the old one. While the road widening project is essential to ease traffic congestion, it is crucial that there are no delays as our livelihood will be impacted,” said Saddam, who sells automobile spare parts.