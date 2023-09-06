Road widening at KG Koppal in the offing

September 06, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The road underbridge at KG Koppal in the heart of the city is set to be widened to smooth traffic movement.

This was stated by Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, after conducting a site inspection on Wednesday. The issue also came up during the Gati Shakti unit meeting held on Tuesday and Mr. Simha had suggested that the road be widened as the connecting road from Ashoka Circle to K.G. Koppal barrels to a narrow stretch at the underbridge adding to traffic congestion.

The road is an important link from Ashoka Circle and surrounding areas to Kuvempu Nagar, Ramakrishna Nagar, Dattagalli, Sharada Devi Nagar, and beyond.

Senior railway officials were also part of the inspection site and were asked to prepare a DPR to take up the road widening. The road is expected to be widened to 100 feet

Similarly, an underpass near the Crawford Hall, which was mooted years ago, is pending due to fund crunch and the Mysuru City Corporation is reluctant to bear the cost. In the meeting, Mr. Simha suggested that the works be taken up by the railways as an exercise to eliminate the level crossing gate. If completed, the underpass could smoothen the traffic movement which tends to clog as the LC gates are repeatedly closed during the movement of trains.

There is a similar issue at the Chamarajapuram station which abuts K.G. Koppal. The LC gate adjoining the court complex is frequently closed due to train movements and it repeatedly brings traffic on the road to a halt. But an underpass would not only require land acquisition but shifting of residents. Given the complexities, the issue has not received the kind of attention it deserves and has not been discussed seriously.

