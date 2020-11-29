Road underbridge in Hubballi to be ready by December-end

Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager, SWR, inspecting the doubling work between Hubballi and Unakal railway stations.

HUBBALLI

29 November 2020 01:52 IST

Track doubling work is under way between Unakal and Hubballi railway stations

The road underbridge near Sri Krishna Kalyana Mantapa in Hubballi is proceeding as per the timeline and is expected to be completed by December-end, Railways officials have said.

The officials conveyed this message to general manager of South Western Railway Ajay Kumar Singh during his inspection of the track doubling work, which is under way between Unakal and Hubballi railway stations on Friday.

The doubling of the track in the stretch between Dharwad-Navalur-Unkal (17 km), which is part of the Hospete-Tinaighat-Vasco da Gama track doubling project, was completed last month and the remaining work between Unkal and Hubballi (4 km) is in progress. On Friday, Mr. Singh inspected various works on the stretch.

Advertising

Advertising

During the inspection of the new station building and track doubling work at Unakal, Mr. Singh asked officials to expedite ballasting on priority.

Mr. Singh also inspected the work in progress at the Hubballi Station Yard. He told officials that during the linking of track in Hubballi yard, care should be taken to relax speed restrictions from Gadag main line and from Bengaluru main line. Expressing satisfaction over the progressof the work, Mr. Singh asked them to complete the same within the stipulated time.

The work of doubling of track between Hubballi West railway station to Hubballi station involves remodelling of Hubballi station yard, where it is planned to build the world’s longest railway platform.