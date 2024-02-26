Road under-bridge at Dadadahalli thrown open for traffic as PM dedicates slew of railway projects across country virtually

February 26, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MYSURU

A road under-bridge at Dadadahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru was thrown open to traffic on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation a slew of railway projects across the country through virtual mode.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who unveiled a plaque at the road under-bridge at Dadadahalli that is situated at a level crossing between Ashokapuram and Kadakola railway station on the occasion, said the two more road under-bridges will be coming up in Mysuru shortly.

The road under-bridges will come up at the level crossings near Crawford Hall in the city and KRS road on the outskirts of Mysuru. “Both the projects had been approved. Shortly tenders will be invited and work will be taken up,” he told reporters.

The level crossings will be eliminated by constructing road under-bridges and road over-bridges so that accidents can be prevented. The railways will take up the construction of more such road under-bridges and road over-bridges and complete them on a “war footing”, he said.

Referring to the electrification of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar railway line, Mr. Simha said the work on the project is complete except for about 1.5 km of the railway line near Mysuru airport.

With the Airports Authority of India (AAI) raising concerns over the interference of overhead electric lines and movement of trains with aircraft radar signals, the electrification of the railway line along the boundary wall of the airport had not been taken up.

Mr. Simha said a suggestion to adopt an “induction shielding” concept to tide over the problem was also not found viable. He said he had subsequently taken up the issue with Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought a solution for the problem.

Diversion of railway line

Now, approval has been given to divert the railway line and the work on the project will be taken up in the coming days, he said.

He said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of a railway line between Mysuru and Kushalnagar at a cost of ₹3,097 crore had been submitted to the Railway Board.

However, he said the State government should complete the land acquisition for the 87-km-long railway project between Belagola in Mysuru and Kushalnagar in Kodagu and also bear 50 per cent of the cost of the project.

Pointing out that all 30 districts of Karnataka were connected with railway lines except Kodagu, Mr. Simha sought Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s co-operation to ensure railway connectivity to the hill district.

With regard to works on remodelling of the Ashokapuram railway station in Mysuru, the Mysuru MP said five platforms were ready, but work on one more platform will take about a month to complete. However, he said five platforms, which were ready, will be inaugurated during the first week of March.

ABBS

Meanwhile, Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone for upgradation of 12 stations in Mysuru railway division through virtual mode under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) on Monday,

The dedication of the road under-bridge at Dadadahalli was among the 12 road under-bridges and road over-bridges located in different parts of Mysuru division.

