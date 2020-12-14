Road transport employees call off bus strike

Leader of the employees, Mr. Kodihalli Chandrashekar made the announcement at Freedom Park after receiving a written assurance from the State government about fulfilling their nine out of ten demands.

In a big relief to the general public, employees of Road Transport Corporations called off their strike on Monday evening. Leader of the employees, Mr. Kodihalli Chandrashekar made the announcement at Freedom Park after receiving a written assurance from the State government about fulfilling their nine out of ten demands. However, the primary demand of the employees that is considering them as government employees and extending benefits remain unfulfilled.

“Out of ten demands made by the employees, nine have been approved by the government. The government has also agreed to make necessary amendments to the written assurance wherever required. On implementing the pay scale of the sixth pay commission, the State government will take a call in January based on financial conditions,” Mr. Chandrashekar said. He further said a three months deadline has been given to implement the promises made.

However, all the employees are not happy with the decision of union leaders as the strike did not see any logical end and their prominent demand of getting government servant status remained unfulfilled. Employees have also raised objections that the State government’s promise on considering the sixth pay commission pay scale also lacks clarity.