Road to Nandi statue atop Chamundi Hills caves in again

Torrential rains over the past few days have damaged the road leading to Nandi statue on Chamundi Hills. A portion of the road caved in near the viewpoint on Thursday night.

The road is out of bounds for the public as it started caving in since October last. Exactly a year ago, the road, for the first time, caved in and three more landslips occurred in different locations on the same road subsequently and the last one was in November 2021. This is the fifth landslip on the road.

The Department of Public Works had promised to take up the repair work but did not carry out the repairs in view of continuous rains. It had sought experts’ opinion on the method to be adopted for strengthening the road because of repeated landslips, making the carriageway ‘unsafe’ for public use.

No steps to repair the road was taken up despite repeated inspections by experts. The authorities waited for the rains to subside. Elected representatives, including Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T.Deve Gowda, and other officials had visited the spot after the first landslip was reported.

After the retaining wall of the road also collapsed, the road was closed for vehicles as the soil was water-logged, and there was a threat of landslips in other locations.

Also, a technical committee of the Institution of Engineers, Mysuru local centre, had suggested that the road leading to Nandi statue, after it witnessed repeated landslips last year, should be closed to vehicles and instead be converted into a trekking path.

The committee members visited the site of landslips and submitted a report to Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham listing out the options. While one option was to repair the road, spending crores of rupees, the report said the stretch will require repeated expenditure for maintenance and repairs and there would be no assurance of its longevity. The third option was to abandon the linking road for traffic as there was an alternative route to Nandi statue besides the steps.