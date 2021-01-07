Road shows in T.Nadu, Kerala for attracting investments: Shettar

Minister says government committed to develop Chamarajnagar as an industrial hub

Minister for Major and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar on Thursday gave directions to officials for completing the ongoing work of supplying water to Kellamballi-Badanaguppe Industrial Area on the outskirts of Chamarajnagar town in the next 45 days.

Speaking at a meeting with the representatives of industries and officials after inspecting the industrial area, he said no work should remain pending or delayed with regard to providing basic amenities to the Kellamballi-Badanaguppe Industrial Area. If works get delayed, it will cause problems to the investors. Therefore, the ongoing work on water supply to the industrial area should be completed in the next 45 days, he told the meeting.

Water supply and other basic facilities should also be ensured to the areas where industrial development was happening, said Mr Shettar.

Arguing that there was ample scope for developing industries in Chamarajanagar district, he said many proposals are before the government for setting up industries and making investments in the district.

In order to attract more investments and make Chamarajnagar, which shares border with Tamil Nadu, an industrial hub, road shows have been planned in Coimbatore and Tiruppur and also in Kerala.

On the demand for laying emphasis on the development of small and medium industries in the district, he said such industries would come up in Kellamballi-Badanaguppe area and other areas as well. More emphasis will be laid on the development of SMEs, and investors would be encouraged to have more such industries established in the district since such units assure jobs.

Claiming that Karnataka is one of the favourite investment destinations for foreign investors, Mr. Shettar said the State attracted investments despite the COVID-19 pandemic and this would trigger employment generation. The tier-II and tier-III cities would get priority for industrial investments in the new industrial policy.

C. Puttarangashetty, MLA, urged the government to complete distribution of compensation to all those who gave their lands for setting up of Kellamballi-Badanaguppe industrial area and suggested that the industries should also consider locals in jobs.

N. Mahesh , MLA, suggested development of Santhemarahalli industrially and widening of the highway between Mugur and Santhemarahalli for industrial development in the area, improving connectivity.

C.S. Niranjan Kumar, MLA, demanded alternative arrangements for the supply of water to Veeranapura industrial area in Gundlupet taluk.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi was present