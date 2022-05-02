Road show in Mysuru to promote construction equipment event EXCON

Stakeholders in Mysuru speak on reimagining construction industry ahead of EXCON event in Bengaluru

Stakeholders in Mysuru speak on reimagining construction industry ahead of EXCON event in Bengaluru

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a road show in Mysuru to announce EXCON, which witnessed participation of senior officials from the Karnataka Government along with industry leaders and stakeholders from the infrastructure and construction equipment sectors.

EXCON, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is South Asia’s largest construction equipment and construction technology trade fair. The event is scheduled from May 17 to 21 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru. The road show in Mysuru was to promote the event.

EXCON is expected to attract over 1,000 exhibitors from India and abroad, including from USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, UAE, South Korea, Singapore and Sri Lanka. The 5-day exhibition is expected to attract over 40,000 business visitors from all over the world.

Dr Bagadi Gautam, Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, said India is projected to become the third largest construction market globally by 2022, with a plan to spend $1.3 trillion on infrastructure during 2019-23, focused on sustainable development. India will be the world’s fastest-growing major economy, the start of a long-term trend. He believes that India will definitely overtake China within 10 years.

EXCON endeavors to build India’s infrastructure in an ecologically sustainable manner, enabling projects on Smart Cities, supporting Swachh Bharat programmes, promoting skill development and positioning ‘Make in India’ as the national agenda for achieving holistic growth in the infrastructure and related sectors.

Supriya Salian, Chairperson, CII Mysuru said encouraging the adoption of world-class technologies for speedy implementation of infrastructure projects is the current need of Karnataka. “EXCON, with the presence of world-class players in the construction equipment sector, will not only deliver the best in class technologies along with cost-effective solutions, but will also bring more awareness amongst all stakeholders on the latest developments in CE Industry,” she said.

Gist of panel discussion

A panel discussion — moderated by Pavan Ranga, Immediate Past Chairman, CII Mysuru and addressed by Arun Pandit, Treasurer, CREDAI Mysuru and M G Somashekar, Chairman, IGBC Mysuru — on ‘Reimagining the Construction Industry’ reiterated the need of enhancement of technology in the construction industry. Infrastructure industry has been comparatively fast in utilising technological innovations to the fullest, like Artificial intelligence (AI), advanced data analytics, pre-fabrication, modular construction, new materials, renewable energy technology, and fintech. Adoption of technology in the construction sector is less than 5%. Green building concepts and affordable housing are the new mantra of the construction industry these days.

Sam Cherian, Vice Chairman, CII Mysuru said Mysuru has the potential to become the next business hub after Bengaluru with the infrastructure advancement in the region and with the support from the district administration.