ADVERTISEMENT

Road safety jatha taken out in Yadgir

Published - August 09, 2024 08:23 pm IST - YADGIR

Every vehicle driver should strictly follow the road safety rules to avoid possible road accidents, says Additional Deputy Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol leading a road safety jatha on a motorcycle in Yadgir on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir Sharanabasappa Koteppagol has said that every vehicle driver should strictly follow road safety rules to avoid possible road accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after inaugurating a road safety drive to create awareness among drivers here on Friday.

The jatha was jointly organised by the district administration, the Zilla Panchayat, the Police, Transport, Public Works, Women and Child Development departments and GESCOM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Koteppagol said that every driver should strictly follow rules to avoid road accidents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Obey all traffic signals, boards and signs. Adhere to the permitted speed limits. Do not drink and drive. Always carry driver’s licence and other important documents, such as vehicle registration, insurance, road tax certificates. Always wear seat belts and helmets while on a moving vehicle,” he advised drivers.

He led the jatha, riding a motorcycle.

The jatha was carried out from Degree College to the RTO office via Subhas Circle, Shastri Circle, Hosalli Cross, Basaveshwar Gunj Circle, Mailapur Base, Chakkarkatta, Gandhi Circle, Veerashaiva Kalyan Mantap, Hire Agasi and Kanaka Circle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US