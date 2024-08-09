Road safety jatha taken out in Yadgir

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir Sharanabasappa Koteppagol has said that every vehicle driver should strictly follow road safety rules to avoid possible road accidents.

He was speaking after inaugurating a road safety drive to create awareness among drivers here on Friday.

The jatha was jointly organised by the district administration, the Zilla Panchayat, the Police, Transport, Public Works, Women and Child Development departments and GESCOM.

Mr. Koteppagol said that every driver should strictly follow rules to avoid road accidents.

“Obey all traffic signals, boards and signs. Adhere to the permitted speed limits. Do not drink and drive. Always carry driver’s licence and other important documents, such as vehicle registration, insurance, road tax certificates. Always wear seat belts and helmets while on a moving vehicle,” he advised drivers.

He led the jatha, riding a motorcycle.

The jatha was carried out from Degree College to the RTO office via Subhas Circle, Shastri Circle, Hosalli Cross, Basaveshwar Gunj Circle, Mailapur Base, Chakkarkatta, Gandhi Circle, Veerashaiva Kalyan Mantap, Hire Agasi and Kanaka Circle.

