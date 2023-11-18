HamberMenu
Road safety ‘bikeathon’ flagged off from Mysuru to Hampi

November 18, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A demonstration on attending to accident victims was held as part of a bikeathon flagged off from Mysuru to create public awareness on the importance of wearing helmets, on Saturday.

A demonstration on attending to accident victims was held as part of a bikeathon flagged off from Mysuru to create public awareness on the importance of wearing helmets, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A road safety “bikeathon” was flagged off from the city on Saturday to create public awareness on wearing helmets to safeguard life.

It was organised by the Rotaract Club of Mysore and the JeevaRaksha Trust to create awareness on road safety. The bikeathon was flagged off from the Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple opposite the palace.

The organisers said a lot of youngsters were losing their lives due to head injuries in accidents which are preventable by wearing helmets. Such deaths, while preventable, were also a national loss, said the organisers.

The JeevaRaksha representatives said they have been conducting awareness programmes besides providing training on how to respond in case of accidents. The awareness programme is one of the activities.

The bikeathon will entail the bikers to ride upto Hampi and return. After the initial flag off at Mysuru the motorcyclists proceeded to Mandya where there was a road show at Sanjay Circle. From Mandya the riders proceeded to Tumakuru via Maddur and Kunigal.

The night halt was at Chitradurga where there was a public meeting followed by street play. On Sunday, the riders will assemble at the Chitradurga Institute of Medical Sciences at 6 a.m. where there will be a flash mob after which the team will be flagged off to Hosapete and Hampi.

