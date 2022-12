December 22, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda and Mayor Shivakumar inaugurated a slew of road asphalting and repair works on Thursday. This includes Vishwamanava Double Road, CFTRI Layout road, UGD works at Mooganahundi, and road repair works at Beerihundi.. There were other civic works that were taken up at Nagawala, Seegalli, Kamarahalli, Manikyapura, Buggahalli, Madahalli and Shettanayakanahalli.