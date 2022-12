Road repair works launched

December 16, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

A project to repair a slew of roads in Krishnaraja constituency was inaugurated by S.A. Ramdas, MLA, on Friday. The works will cover six main arterial roads in the constituency and connecting different parts of the city including Ashoka Circle (Ballal Circle) to RTO and Nanjangud Main Road to Ramaswamy Circle. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.