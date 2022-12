December 16, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

A project to repair a slew of roads in Krishnaraja constituency was inaugurated by S.A. Ramdas, MLA, on Friday. The works will cover six main arterial roads in the constituency and connecting different parts of the city including Ashoka Circle (Ballal Circle) to RTO and Nanjangud Main Road to Ramaswamy Circle.