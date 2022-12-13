Road repair works delayed again in Mysuru

December 13, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

Incessant rains due to cyclonic impact coupled with active north-east monsoon has delayed the road repair works yet again.

The Mayor Mr. Shivakumar who conducted a meeting with contractors two days ago had issued directions that the works should be taken up on a priority basis with effect from Tuesday once the rains abate. ‘’But not only were the rains unrelenting but there are indications of a new depression and the onset of another cyclone which could lead to fresh spells of rains during the week,’’ he added.

Though the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has received nearly ₹250 crore for road repairs, it has not been utilised so far, said the Mayor. He said only 30 per cent of the works spread across the city have been completed but 70 per cent of the repair works of both arterial roads and connecting link roads in the residential areas were yet to be taken up.

The MCC and the ruling BJP has come under criticism for the pathetic state of roads in Mysuru and citizens have rued the ‘’indifference’’ of the authorities. However, Mr. Shivakumar blamed the inclement weather condition and assured that the state of Mysuru roads were set for a make over once the rains fully subside.

Some of the main arterial roads with heavy traffic as the New Kantharaja Urs Road, Kamakshi Hospital Main Road, Vishwava Manava Double Road, parts of Mahadeshwara Road, link roads across most residential areas are pothole-ridden and poses threat to motorists, especially those driving two-wheelers.

Incidentally, in a phone-in programme held in September, the Mayor had attributed the delay in repairing the roads to incessant rains. But two months neither has the rains abated nor have the roads been repaired much to the chagrin of the public.