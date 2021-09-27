Road repair work resumes

Asphalting of pothole-filled stretch of Azeez Sait Double Road to be completed by October end

The pothole-filled stretch of Azeez Sait Double Road in Mysuruis expected to asphalted by the end of October this year.

The deplorable condition of the stretch of road passing through Shantinagar, a densely populated area in Narasimharaja Assembly segment, had drawn severe flak from the commuting public, who had also staged protests against the continued apathy of the authorities.

of road from Shantinagar 1st Cross to Ek Minar Mosque and a drain at a cost of ₹2.5 crore had begun in March-April this year, it was suspended midway due to non-availability of construction material during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The work has resumed now and we have asked the contractor to complete the work in a time-bound manner. We are hoping the work to be completed by October end”, said Shivakumar, Assistant Commissioner of MCC’s Zone 8, who accompanied MCC’s Executive Engineer Ranjit Kumar on an inspection of the work on Monday.

Though the work had been sanctioned more than three years ago, issues related to clearing the alleged encroachment of the road had delayed the process.

Officials have clarified that the ongoing works relate only to asphalting after freeing the encroachments and was not part of any road-widening exercise that entailed acquisition of land.

The stretch taken up for repair now is a portion of the road leading to Sathgalli Bus Depot on Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Forum Mall. A ₹1.18 crore proposal for development of another 300 metres of road from Ek Minar Mosque towards ORR under SFC grants and a ₹1.19 crore proposal for asphalting the stretch from Safa Function Hall to Shantinagar 1st Cross under Nagarothana grants too had been sent, said Mr .Shivakumar.

“Once these works are completed, the entire stretch of road from Forum Mall to Outer Ring Road will be covered”, he said.

The deplorable condition of the road saw the public blaming the people’s representatives and the officials for apathy while also becoming a flashpoint between Congress and SDPI leaders of Narasimharaja Assembly constituency.