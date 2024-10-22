GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Road repair, filling of potholes begins in Kalaburagi

Proposal submitted for revising the funds allocated for road repairs

Updated - October 22, 2024 02:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The Public Works Department of Karnataka has begun repairing roads and filling potholes on a stretch coming under State Highway and Major District Roads in Kalaburagi district.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Public Works Department of Karnataka has taken up repair and reconstruction of roads that were damaged in various natural calamities in Kalaburagi district.

The department has identified 1,291 km of damaged State Highway road under Kalaburagi division comprising Kalaburagi (226.83 km), Aland (370.40 km), Afzalpur (195.80 km), Jewargi (301.31 km) and Kalagi (196.76 km). A sum of ₹5.90 crore was allocated for the repairs.

The department has identified 906 km of major district roads in Kalaburagi (241.15 km), Aland (153.60 km), Afzalpur (165.58 km), Jewargi (231.12 km) and Kalagi (114.76 km) for repairs, and allocated ₹5.90 crore for the same while ₹3.5 crore has been allocated for filling potholes and re-carpeting.

Subhash Shikshankar, Executive Engineer in the PWD, said that a sum of ₹1 lakh is fixed for road repair and filling of potholes on a 1-kilometer stretch of State Highways, and ₹60,000 for each kilometer coming under major district roads. The officer said the allocation is not sufficient, as the work includes cost of removing shrubs and road shoulder maintenance.

Mr. Shikshankar said that a proposal has been submitted to higher-ups for revising funds allocated for road repairs, and also to sanction separate funds for repairing roads and culverts damaged due to rainfall.

Published - October 22, 2024 02:02 pm IST

