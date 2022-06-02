Road rage: Senior citizen and family assaulted, robbed

A 65-year-old man and his family were assaulted and robbed over road rage in Hulimavu on Monday. The family also alleged that the accused and passers-by gathered around and humiliated them for not speaking in Kannada.

Battered and bruised, Shashikanth Pandey reached the Hulimavu police station and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the unknown person charging him under robbery and outraging modesty.

Mr. Pandey and his family had gone to a hospital for consultation and was returning home by car. His son, who was driving the car, stopped on the way near a market to buy vegetables .

While he was getting down, an unknown person charged towards him and started assaulting him over road rage. Mr. Pandey, his wife, and daughter got down to save the son from the attack, but the accused allegedly groped the women and snatched a gold chain from Mr. Pandey. The people who gathered around them, instead of helping, blamed them for not speaking in Kannada, he said in his complaint.

The police are now trying to identify the accused based on the physical description provided .