Road projects worth ₹5 crore launched in Dharwad

HUBBALLI

12 September 2021 18:43 IST

Considering the wide spread damage caused to interior roads in Dharwad city, the State government is taking up repair of damaged roads, while laying new roads on priority basis, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi has said.

He was speaking to media persons in Dharwad after performing bhoomi puja for road works worth ₹5 crore. The sum has been allocated for laying new roads and repair of damaged roads.

Mr. Joshi said that along with road works, 24 x 7 water supply scheme is being implemented in all wards. He said that the government has chalked out a plan for comprehensive development of the twin cities and accordingly, works are being executed one after the other.

Regarding the municipal elections, he said that while the BJP is bound to come back to power again in Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will chalk out plans for striking an alliance with the Janata Dal(Secular) to come to power in Kalaburagi. He said that none was a friend or an enemy in politics.

During the bhoomi puja, the Union Minister was accompanied by Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, BJP councillors Iresh Anchtageri, Vijayanand Shetty and Shivu Hiremath and others.