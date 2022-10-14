Road overbridge thrown open to public

The road overbridge at the Third Railway Gate in Tilakwadi, work on which was pending for over three years, was thrown open to traffic in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Foundation stone for the work was laid by Suresh Angadi, former union minister of State for railways, in 2019. He had announced that the work would be completed in 18 months. However, the COVID induced lockdown and other reasons delayed the project. Delay in the work had forced the city police to close down the railway gates on Congress road to two way traffic. This had led to regular traffic jam and slower movement on the Goa highway.

The ROB is at a crucial point on the Karnataka-Goa national highway. It lies at the junction where Khanapur road meets the Congress road on one side and the Udyambag road that leads to the Chorla-Sakali fork on the Goa highway. Within minutes of the inauguration, more than half the vehicles were diverted from Khanapur road to the over bridge.

Mangala Angadi, MP, MLA Abhay Patil, MLC Prakash Hukkeri and other leaders were present on the occasion. Govind Karjol, district in charge minister, who was supposed to inaugurate the bridge, could not attend the event. Senior officials from South Western Railway were present.

Mr. Patil reprimanded officials for the delay. “People are blaming us for the delay, without realising that it is the officers who have caused the delay. The work should have ended by March, 2020. But you have opened in October 2022, he said.

As per original estimates, the ROB at the Third gate (Level crossing No.381) in Tilakwadi Belagavi was to be built at the cost of ₹27 crore on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis between the ministry of Railways and government of Karnataka.

It was supposed to be a four lane ROB with a span of : 1 x 2 x 54 Bowstring Girder. Its approaches from Panaji Side were to be : (5+6) x 18 m PSC (250 m) and Belagavi Side - (7+6) x 18 m PSC (331 m). However, the structure opened on Wednesday has only two lanes. When this was pointed to Ms Angadi, she said she would seek a response from the officials.