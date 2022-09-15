Road improvement work increases worry among farmers

Staff Reporter YADGIR
September 15, 2022 19:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Improvement and widening of road work of 2.2 km from National Highway 150 (Mudnal cross) to State Highway 50 (Wanamarapalli to Raichur) via Dodda Halla (Big Nala) has created tension among the farmers in Yadgir (B) village in Yadgir district.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, farmers Channareddy Bilhar, Ramesh Surajmal Jithani, Dwarakalal, Rajshekhar Wadagera, Chandappa Akkanor and Veerendra Patil have said that the Public Works Department has assigned this road widening (24 m) work to a contractor without serving them notices and releasing compensation for acquiring the agriculture land alongside for the proposed work.

Mr. Bilhar said that earlier there was no bridge to big nala but in 2014, district administration constructed a bridge for the farmers’ usage and also constructed this road from Mudnal cross to Sedam road (NH-50) which later became a bypass road to Sedam from Yadgir.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“When this road was constructed in 2014, we demanded compensation against the land acquisition. However, our demand was not considered. Now, widening and improvement work of the same road was being taken up recently at a cost of ₹7 crore without giving the notices and releasing compensation against the acquisition of required land for the project,” he added. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“We are the land losers demanding that the State government stop road widening work and release compensation according to the norms and then start work. Otherwise, they won’t allow the work,“ they all urged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app