Road improvement work increases worry among farmers

Improvement and widening of road work of 2.2 km from National Highway 150 (Mudnal cross) to State Highway 50 (Wanamarapalli to Raichur) via Dodda Halla (Big Nala) has created tension among the farmers in Yadgir (B) village in Yadgir district.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, farmers Channareddy Bilhar, Ramesh Surajmal Jithani, Dwarakalal, Rajshekhar Wadagera, Chandappa Akkanor and Veerendra Patil have said that the Public Works Department has assigned this road widening (24 m) work to a contractor without serving them notices and releasing compensation for acquiring the agriculture land alongside for the proposed work.

Mr. Bilhar said that earlier there was no bridge to big nala but in 2014, district administration constructed a bridge for the farmers’ usage and also constructed this road from Mudnal cross to Sedam road (NH-50) which later became a bypass road to Sedam from Yadgir.

“When this road was constructed in 2014, we demanded compensation against the land acquisition. However, our demand was not considered. Now, widening and improvement work of the same road was being taken up recently at a cost of ₹7 crore without giving the notices and releasing compensation against the acquisition of required land for the project,” he added.

“We are the land losers demanding that the State government stop road widening work and release compensation according to the norms and then start work. Otherwise, they won’t allow the work,“ they all urged.