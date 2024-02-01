Road humps removed after mishaps, public criticism

February 01, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYSURU

After facing public criticism over the “unscientific road humps” (laid for checking speeding vehicles), the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has taken steps for removing the road humps.

The move came after the serious accidents reported recently and criticism over the way the road humps had been laid, without taking proper precautions for the safety of motorists.

Following an inspection by the PWD authorities of the road humps after the outrage, a decision was taken to remove them. The authorities may consider rumble strips instead of road humps at the spots, as per the IRC norms.

Road humps in front of the main gate of Manasagangotri campus on Bogadi Road and in front of the AIISH and the SJCE have been removed.

Meanwhile, Jagruthi, an NGO in Mysuru, has urged the Commissioner of Police to register a criminal case against the MCC Commissioner and concerned officials over the accidents resulting due to laying “unscientific road humps”.

S. Arun Kumar, advocate and convenor of Jagruthi, in a memorandum to the Police Commissioner, said one Yashwanth died on January 30 and later one Kumar succumbed to the injuries that were reportedly caused to them after riding over “unscientific road humps” laid on the road stretch between Kukkarahalli Lake circle to near All India Institute of Speech and Hearing on Bogadi Road.

“It is very glaring to note that the officers concerned had to first erect visible sign boards about the said road humps and then paint the road hump with reflecting white paint stripes cautioning the riders about the road humps. The concerned officials laid the road humps overnight without taking any safety measures and necessary permission from the other concerned departments, causing tragic incidents in the death and injury of the innocent riders for no fault of theirs,” he maintained.

He argued that the MCC’s job is only to maintain what is handed over to them by other departments and not to do anything new without the permission of the concerned departments.

He urged the commissioner to first register an FIR under Section 304 A against the MCC Commissioner and concerned officials.