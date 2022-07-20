Road from Srirangapatna to KRS to be improved

MLA had requested CM to sanction funds for the purpose

MLA had requested CM to sanction funds for the purpose

The road from Srirangapatna to KRS reservoir will be improved at a cost of ₹ 9.4 crore. Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah’s request for sanction of funds for improving the road was approved by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

This was disclosed by Mr. Srikantaiah on Wednesday in the presence of the Chief Minister at a function organised at KRS reservoir after Mr Bommai offered bagina. “The road from Srirangapatna to KRS was in a bad shape. When I submitted a representation to the Chief Minister, he immediately approved ₹9.4 crore for the road improvement works. I am thankful to him”, Mr. Srikantaiah said.

Responding to another request by Mr. Srikantaiah to cancel the move by KIADB to acquire land in Norekoppalu and Yelechakanahalli villages in Srirangapatna Assembly constituency, Mr. Bommai said he will call for the relevant files upon his return to Bengaluru and take an appropriate decision.

Mr. Srikantaiah said the government had recently implemented a lift Irrigation project in the region and the farmers of the region were growing vegetables after the lakes had filled up due to the project. He wondered what purpose the lift Irrigation project would serve when the very land that had benefited from the project was sought to be acquired. The KIADB had sought to acquire about 300 acres of land in the region and had issued notices to the farmers.