Road construction worker dies

February 05, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A road construction worker who was sleeping under a parked truck, died after the driver moved the vehicle at Anachihalli in Hassan taluk on Saturday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Ramajna Thakur, a native of Bihar. He had been working for Rajkamal Builders, which had bagged the highway work.

During the break, he was taking a nap under the truck parked on the highway. The driver, without noticing the worker below the truck, moved the vehicle, causing his death.

Hassan Traffic Police have registered a case.

