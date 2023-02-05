HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Road construction worker dies

February 05, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A road construction worker who was sleeping under a parked truck, died after the driver moved the vehicle at Anachihalli in Hassan taluk on Saturday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Ramajna Thakur, a native of Bihar. He had been working for Rajkamal Builders, which had bagged the highway work.

During the break, he was taking a nap under the truck parked on the highway. The driver, without noticing the worker below the truck, moved the vehicle, causing his death.

Hassan Traffic Police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.