Road connectivity in several villages cut off as heavy rain lashes parts of Kalaburagi district

July 25, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Road connectivity between various villages in Chincholi and Sedam taluks of Kalaburagi district and in the Karnataka-Telangana border villages was cut off as bridges on major stretches were washed away due to incessant rain that has been lashing the district for the last one week.

The incessant downpour on Monday night caused floods in the local tanks and rivulets and the floodwaters breached several causeways, snapping road links on more than 12 bridges across the Kagina and the Mullamari in Chincholli and Sedam taluks.

Villagers in low-lying areas have been forced to shift out of their places as floodwaters gushed into their houses. As many as 40 houses in Degalmadi, Kollur and Nagaidlai villages in Chincholi taluk and many government schools in Chincholi and Chittapur taluks are waterlogged.

The major connectivity between Ainapur, Hasaragundagi, Kollur, Khanapur and Tumkunta villages remained cut off due to overflowing lakes in parts of Chincholi taluk.

Rainfall

Kalaburagi district recorded 154.3 mm rainfall against a normal 36 mm of rainfall, from July 19 to July 25.

Chincholi taluk received 231 mm rainfall, followed by Kamalapur with 187.4mm rainfall. Chittapur received 168 mm rainfall and Kalaburagi taluk recorded 159.8 mm rainfall, while Shahabad taluk recorded 158.6 mm rainfall and Sedam received 152 mm rainfall.

Aland, Afzalpur and Jewargi taluks each recorded 122 mm rainfall in the last one week.