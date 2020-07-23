Road connectivity cut off as bridgesbetween four villages are inundated

YADGIR

23 July 2020 19:14 IST

Torrential rain that lashed most parts of Yadgir district between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday has wreaked havoc.

Road connectivity between Belagundi-Bhimanalli and Saidapur-Anoor (K) villages was cut off after bridges constructed between these four villages were inundated by flood waters from nearby streams.

Standing crops such as paddy, green gram, cotton and red gram are said to have suffered damage after flood waters entered hundreds of acres of agricultural land across the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Rainwater from overflowing storm-water drains entered houses in low-lying areas.

According to sources, several houses collapsed in rain-related incidents in Yevur, Hemanur and Bhairamaddi villages in Shorapur taluk. But, the exact figure of such houses is yet to be confirmed by officials.

According to information available, the highest rainfall of 104 mm was recorded in Kakkera, followed by Doranahalli 94 mm, Balichakra 80 mm, Wadagera 75 mm, Saidapur 74 mm, Hunsagi 58 mm and Shorapur 35 mm.