Road connectivity cut off as bridgesbetween four villages are inundated

Torrential rain that lashed most parts of Yadgir district between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday has wreaked havoc.
Road connectivity between Belagundi-Bhimanalli and Saidapur-Anoor (K) villages was cut off after bridges constructed between these four villages were inundated by flood waters from nearby streams.
Standing crops such as paddy, green gram, cotton and red gram are said to have suffered damage after flood waters entered hundreds of acres of agricultural land across the district.
Rainwater from overflowing storm-water drains entered houses in low-lying areas.
According to sources, several houses collapsed in rain-related incidents in Yevur, Hemanur and Bhairamaddi villages in Shorapur taluk. But, the exact figure of such houses is yet to be confirmed by officials.
According to information available, the highest rainfall of 104 mm was recorded in Kakkera, followed by Doranahalli 94 mm, Balichakra 80 mm, Wadagera 75 mm, Saidapur 74 mm, Hunsagi 58 mm and Shorapur 35 mm.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath