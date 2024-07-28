Road connectivity between Shahapur and Raichur remains cut off as the bridge near Kollur village in Yadgir district is still submerged in the Krishna waters.

Vehicle owners have been advised to take a diversion on an alternative route via Shorapur bypass to reach Raichur or Deodurg.

According to information provided by officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL), outflow from the Basavasagar Reservoir into the river course at 6 p.m. on Sunday was 3.27 lakh cusecs.

While the inflow was 3.20 lakh cusecs, the water level in the dam stands at 490.21 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.

Minister for Small Scale Industries and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur visited flood-hit areas near Kollur and inspected crop damage on Saturday evening.

He said that the submergence of the bridge in the Krishna waters can be solved only by increasing the height of the bridge. He said that he will take this up at the government level, along with MP G. Kumar Naik and MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur.

Meanwhile, farmers who were present at the spot demanded compensation for crop damage due to floods. And, the Minister said that he will instruct the officials concerned to carry out a crop damage survey.

He further said that he will discuss the issue with Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

Pregnant women shifted

Every year, Neelakantarayanagaddi Island in Shorapur taluk, downstream of Basavasagar Reservoir, will be featured in the news with it being surrounded by river waters. But, now residents are using a tiny bridge constructed across the river to come to the mainland for their daily activities.

However, the bridge is likely to submerge if another 50,000-60,000 cusecs of water is released from the reservoir. Therefore, the taluk administration has in a precautionary move shifted three pregnant women from the island to the mainland.

According to sources, the pregnant women, after being shifted, went to their parental houses and they are all stable.

