Road closed

21 April 2021 18:51 IST

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar has issued an order stopping the movement of vehicles on Thirthahalli-Kundapura State Highway 52 as concrete pavement work has been taken up at Balebare Ghat. The road will be closed for vehicles between April 22 and June 5.

In a communiqué issued on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner said light motor vehicle heading towards Kundapura from Thirthahalli have to take an alternative route via Kanagodu-Nagara-Kollur-Kundapura Road. The heavy vehicles travelling to Kundapura from Shivamogga and Sagar have to take Battemallappa-Sagar-Gerusoppa-Honnavara-Kundapura Road.

