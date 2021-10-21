Road caves in due to heavy rains at Chamundi Hills

Vehicles and tourists barred from visiting Nandi statue

A stretch of road at Chamundi Hills leading to Nandi statue caved in due to heavy overnight rain in Mysuru on October 20-21.

Vehicles and tourists have been barred from proceeding towards the Nandi statue from the view point junction. District in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar has directed authorities to take up repair work on a priority basis.

Senior officials, who visited the spot, believe the soil has been saturated due to heavy rains resulting in a portion of the road caving in. Engineers have been directed to assess the ground situation and identify other stretches that could cave in due to the soil condition.

This is not the first time that roads have caved in following heavy rains at Chamundi Hills, which underlines the ecological fragility of the place. Yet, successive governments and district in-charge ministers go overboard in announcing new ‘development projects’ for Chamundi Hills, which is fast turning into a concrete jungle.

Recently, a ropeway proposal, which was abandoned at the concept stage citing unviability, was revived by the government to promote tourism. Large tracts of vegetation were cleared two years ago atop the hills to pave way for a parking lot to accommodate nearly 300 four-wheelers.

Though concerned citizens and NGOs, like Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), have urged the government to declare a buffer zone around Chamundi Hills and freeze new development projects, their pleas have fallen on deaf years.