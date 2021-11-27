Road blocks at several places

HUBBALLI

District administrations, police had made arrangements to divert traffic

In response to the call for a nationwide protest by Samyukta Kissan Morcha, members of farmers’ organisations and several other groupd staged road blocks on national highways at various districts of North Karnataka on Friday.

In view of the blocks planned, the respective district administrations and the police had made arrangements to divert traffic. While majority of the road blocks lasted for several minutes, some lasted for few hours. And in one case, it extended from dawn to dusk.

In Hubballi, members of Kalasa Banduri Nala Horata Samiti led by Siddu Teji, Babajan Mudhol, Rajashekhar Menasinakai and others staged a dharna and roadblock on the Hubballi Dharwad Bypass Road for several minutes. They demanded the early initiation of Kalasa Banduri Nala work and fulfilment of various demands of the farmers including MSP.

At the Dharwad end of the bypass road, scores of farmers under the aegis of Samyukta Horata-Karnataka staged a roadblock. The office-bearers of various farmers’ organisations including B.S. Soppin, Laxman Jadagannavar and others alleged that while the PM had made an announcement on withdrawing the three farm laws, he was silent on other demands of the farmers. The Centre was going ahead with other bills related to farming and electricity, that were detrimental to the interests of the people in general and farmers in public.

Similar protests were held at different places in Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Uttar Kannada and others.

At Motebennur Cross in Haveri, members of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha, Hasiru Sene and others staged roadblocks for several hours. They sought fulfilment of various demands including MSP. They were also upset with the delay in completing NH works at Chatra and Motebennur Cross.