Road blockades by farmers' outfit on highways to Mysuru disrupts traffic

Vehicular traffic on the highways leading to Mysuru was disrupted on Vijayadashami Day as farmers' outfits staged road blockades in protest against the State goverment's negligence towards their demands.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was the worst hit with vehicles piling up for several kilometres from Kirangur in Mandya district, where the farmers had staged a protest.

A large number of people headed to Mysuru to watch the Jamboo Savari, the grand finale of the Dasara festivities, were caught in traffic snarls on the highway.

Mandya district Superintendent of Police Yathish told The Hindu that movement of vehicular traffic was affected for about an hour. By afternoon, regular movement was restored.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leader Badagalapura Nagendra said they called off their agitation after Minister for Co-Operation S T Somashekar, who is also the Minister in-charge of Mysuru district, called him and assured that the government will hold a meeting by October 15 to discuss their demands.

Road blockades were held on eight roads leading to Mysuru including Mysuru-Bengaluru highway and Mysuru-Hunsur highway on Wednesday.

The farmers were protesting to press for their various demands including an increase in the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane.