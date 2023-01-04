ADVERTISEMENT

Road accident victim dies after 34 days in ICU

January 04, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna Singh Rajput, who was injured in a road accident 34 days ago, died in a private hospital in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Rajput, a 69-year-old resident of Rani Channamma Nagar, was seriously injured when he was thrown off the road overbridge on the Third Gate Railway Crossing when a van hit a two-wheeler he was on. Two other men were injured in the accident.

Work on the road overbridge is still going on as the railway authorities have just built a one-way bridge by utilising only half of the ₹34 crore released for the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi announced on the day of its inauguration in October last that railway officers have assured her of taking up work on the other half of the bridge soon.

An injured Rajput was in an intensive care unit for the last 34 days. The final rites were conducted in Tilakwadi on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US