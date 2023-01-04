HamberMenu
Road accident victim dies after 34 days in ICU

January 04, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna Singh Rajput, who was injured in a road accident 34 days ago, died in a private hospital in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Rajput, a 69-year-old resident of Rani Channamma Nagar, was seriously injured when he was thrown off the road overbridge on the Third Gate Railway Crossing when a van hit a two-wheeler he was on. Two other men were injured in the accident.

Work on the road overbridge is still going on as the railway authorities have just built a one-way bridge by utilising only half of the ₹34 crore released for the project.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi announced on the day of its inauguration in October last that railway officers have assured her of taking up work on the other half of the bridge soon.

An injured Rajput was in an intensive care unit for the last 34 days. The final rites were conducted in Tilakwadi on Wednesday.

