Road accident fatalities rise to 909 in 2023 in Bengaluru city

January 01, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The year 2023 saw the highest number of road accident fatalities in the city, according to data released by Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP).

A total of 909 people were killed in 880 fatal accidents on the city’s roads last year. This is the highest number of fatalities in road accidents the city has recorded. In 2022, 772 people were killed in 752 accidents. Not just that, the total number of accidents has also risen from 3,822 in 2022 to 5,004 in 2023.

However, M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said that while the number of accidents and fatalities were increasing in absolute numbers, the accident fatality rate for every one lakh vehicles on the streets had been declining. Over the last four years itself, the city has added over 25 lakh vehicles. “Moreover, 2020, 2021, and 2022 were pandemic years and outliers,” he said. For instance, the accident fatality rate (deaths in road accidents for every lakh vehicle population) in 2019 was 8.77 and has dipped to 7.5 in 2023, data shows.

Mr. Anucheth observed that an analysis of fatalities in road accidents in the city showed that an overwhelming 70% of these accidents involved two-wheelers. It further revealed non-usage of helmets or unscientific and partial use of helmets, he said, adding pedestrian deaths were also high and BTP was working on these areas to bring down accident fatalities.

Traffic expert M.N. Sreehari said that while it was welcome that the BTP had adopted technology and had opted for contactless enforcement, the city’s drivers lacked discipline and needed traffic police on the ground to ensure road discipline. “There should be strict enforcement, special drives, and random checks by traffic police which will act as a deterrent. Checking violations online will not deter uncouth motorists,” he said.