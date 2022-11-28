RO Gfx

November 28, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

Reverse Osmosis saga from 2013 to 2021 Total ROs installed in the State: 26,569 ADVERTISEMENT Details available for 25,219 Non-functional ROs: 569 Units established by violating one or more guidelines: 7,893 Number of units installed without BIS/ISO certified equipment: 973 Units installed without MoUs: 2,809 Units installed at cost over the average: 12,601 Units installed without a tender: 2,602 Units installed without laboratory report: 2,195 Units installed where water source is not polluted: 3,600 Units for which BIS/ISO information not provided: 2,822 Information on MoUs not available: 4,085 Details not provided for revenue collection: 7,182 ------ * Source: Karnataka Evaluation Authority report submitted to the Joint House Committee ADVERTISEMENT

