November 28, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

Reverse Osmosis saga from 2013 to 2021

Total ROs installed in the State: 26,569

Details available for 25,219

Non-functional ROs: 569

Units established by violating one or more guidelines: 7,893

Number of units installed without BIS/ISO certified equipment: 973

Units installed without MoUs: 2,809

Units installed at cost over the average: 12,601

Units installed without a tender: 2,602

Units installed without laboratory report: 2,195

Units installed where water source is not polluted: 3,600

Units for which BIS/ISO information not provided: 2,822

Information on MoUs not available: 4,085

Details not provided for revenue collection: 7,182

* Source: Karnataka Evaluation Authority report submitted to the Joint House Committee