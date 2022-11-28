Reverse Osmosis saga from 2013 to 2021
Total ROs installed in the State: 26,569
Details available for 25,219
Non-functional ROs: 569
Units established by violating one or more guidelines: 7,893
Number of units installed without BIS/ISO certified equipment: 973
Units installed without MoUs: 2,809
Units installed at cost over the average: 12,601
Units installed without a tender: 2,602
Units installed without laboratory report: 2,195
Units installed where water source is not polluted: 3,600
Units for which BIS/ISO information not provided: 2,822
Information on MoUs not available: 4,085
Details not provided for revenue collection: 7,182
* Source: Karnataka Evaluation Authority report submitted to the Joint House Committee
