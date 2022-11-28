  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022South Korea vs. Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Ghana takes lead after Kudus brace

RO Gfx

November 28, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Reverse Osmosis saga from 2013 to 2021

Total ROs installed in the State: 26,569

Details available for 25,219

Non-functional ROs: 569

Units established by violating one or more guidelines: 7,893

Number of units installed without BIS/ISO certified equipment: 973

Units installed without MoUs: 2,809

Units installed at cost over the average: 12,601

Units installed without a tender: 2,602

Units installed without laboratory report: 2,195

Units installed where water source is not polluted: 3,600

Units for which BIS/ISO information not provided: 2,822

Information on MoUs not available: 4,085

Details not provided for revenue collection: 7,182

------

* Source: Karnataka Evaluation Authority report submitted to the Joint House Committee

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.