R.N. Shetty passes away

Businessman and philanthropist R.N. Shetty passed away on Thursday here following a cardiac arrest. He was 92.

Born on 1928 in the coastal town of Murudeshwar, he founded the R.N. Shetty and Company in 1961 and ventured into construction and other infrastructure sectors. Later, he entered the hospitality and education sectors as well.

Many, including Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and heads of trade bodies, have mourned Mr. Shetty’s death. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister hailed him as a man who was born in an agrarian family who went on to make a mark in the industrial sector.