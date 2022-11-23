RMV 24/7 helpline launched for treating animals

November 23, 2022 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Services offered include accident and trauma, poisoning and snake-bite cases, emergency surgeries and emergency blood transfusions

The Hindu Bureau

A stray dog, which was poisoned, being treated in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

RMV Multi-Specialty Veterinary Clinic of Bengaluru has launched RMV 24/7 to provide life-saving and critical-care veterinary emergency services for pets and abandoned animals in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If your pet is run over in a road accident or bitten by a poisonous snake, the emergency veterinary service launched by RMV 24/7 will offer best help with its fully-equipped medical facility and trained medical and paramedical professionals,” said a press release.

RMV 24/7 draws its strength from a panel of experienced veterinarians who treat both simple and complicated medical situations with equal integrity and utmost care. The services offered include accident and trauma, poisoning and snake-bite cases, emergency surgeries and emergency blood transfusions, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In case of an emergency, just call up RMV 24/7 for a comprehensive and holistic medical assessment of the animal in distress. Save the number on your phone or diary. Helpline: 9739800026/9844900026/9964100026.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US