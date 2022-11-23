RMV 24/7 helpline launched for treating animals

November 23, 2022 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

RMV Multi-Specialty Veterinary Clinic of Bengaluru has launched RMV 24/7 to provide life-saving and critical-care veterinary emergency services for pets and abandoned animals in the city.

“If your pet is run over in a road accident or bitten by a poisonous snake, the emergency veterinary service launched by RMV 24/7 will offer best help with its fully-equipped medical facility and trained medical and paramedical professionals,” said a press release.

RMV 24/7 draws its strength from a panel of experienced veterinarians who treat both simple and complicated medical situations with equal integrity and utmost care. The services offered include accident and trauma, poisoning and snake-bite cases, emergency surgeries and emergency blood transfusions, the release said.

In case of an emergency, just call up RMV 24/7 for a comprehensive and holistic medical assessment of the animal in distress. Save the number on your phone or diary. Helpline: 9739800026/9844900026/9964100026.