RMNH’s 27th Foundation Day celebrated in Mysuru

The 27 th Foundation Day of Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH) in the city was celebrated on Friday and was marked by the inauguration of a new gallery and a temporary exhibition.

The RMNH is the regional centre of National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) New Delhi.

The new gallery is titled ‘Nature’s Network’ and a release said that it is a continuation of the existing gallery on life through the ages which depicts human evolution culminating with the emergence of the modern man.

The Nature’s Network gallery continues depicting tribal people who actually forms the intermediary stage and thereafter the gallery showcases the interrelationships between man and environment, and the intricacies of the ecosystem, the release added.

Though it was ready for inaugurations more than two years it was not open to public due to the pandemic.

The temporary exhibition is titled “On the Mahseer Trail- the King of Cauvery” and is a collaborative venture with a research NGO, Wildlife Association of South India (WASI), Bengaluru, which has been focusing on conservation of the Mahseer as an apex species in the Cauvery river.

The exhibition will help disseminate knowledge on the keystone species besides sensitizing public on the importance of its conservation and thus protecting the rich ecosystem of the Cauvery.

Dr. Malathi Priya, Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Division, was the chief guest and Ramesh Kumar, Conservator of Forest and Field Director, Bandipur, Ms. Naaz Rizvi, Director, NMNH, New Delhi, Dr. Arjun Prasad Tiwari, Scientist, G.Shusheel, President of WASI, staff of RMNH, volunteers and students were among those present.